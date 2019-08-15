Most powerful Porsche Cayenne is a plug-in hybrid

Porsche continues to consistently focus on e-mobility, with the Cayenne range following the Panamera series in now featuring a plug-in hybrid as its new flagship model. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé draw their system output of 680 hp (500 kW) from the intelligent interaction of a four-litre V8 engine (550 hp / 404 kW) and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission (136 hp / 100 kW). The maximum system torque of 900 Nm is available from just above idle. Both models accelerate from a standing start to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 295 km/h. This exceptional performance is matched by a high level of efficiency. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé can drive for up to 40 kilometres with zero local emissions. The average NEDC consumption is 3.9–3.7 l/100 km (fuel) and 19.6–18.7 kWh/100 km (electric).

In addition to the two top models, the hybrid range from Porsche now includes the new Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé with system power of 462 hp (340 kW), the torque of 700 Nm, and an electric range of up to 43 kilometres. The Cayenne E-Hybrid, which now features a gasoline particulate filter, is available to order again.

Speeds of up to 135 km/h with just electric power: Like all Porsche plug-in hybrids, the new top-of-the-range model in the Cayenne family is also one of the sportiest vehicles in the premium segment because of its hybrid powertrain. In the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid models, the electric motor is located between the V8 engine and the eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission.

The two motors are interconnected via a separating clutch inside the hybrid module, referred to as the Electric Clutch Actuator (ECA). In E-Power driving mode, the electric motor can, on its own, propel the vehicle up to a maximum speed of 135 km/h. It can also be used in the other modes for an additional power boost. These modes can be selected via the standard Sport Chrono Package (Hybrid Auto, Sport and Sport Plus). Porsche has taken this boost strategy from the 918 Spyder super sports car.

The lithium-ion battery is installed underneath the loadspace floor and has a capacity of 14.1 kWh. The high-voltage battery can be fully charged within 2.4 hours with the standard 7.2 kW onboard AC charger when using a 400-volt connection with a 16-amp fuse. The charging process takes six hours from a conventional domestic socket with a rating of 230 volts and 10 amps. Charging can also be scheduled via Porsche Communication Management (PCM).

