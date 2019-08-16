Most Nigerians do not like me – DJ Cuppy

By Tolulope Abereoje

Barely few weeks after superstar musician, Davido revealed that people hate him and have equally refused to support him since he debuted on the Nigerian music scene simply because his father is rich, popular Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy recently toed the same line of though.

The talented disc jockey that doubles as a singer has faced series of criticisms for almost every single she has released based on popular opinion that she is riding on the wealth and connection of her billionaire father, Femi Otedola.

In a recent post on her Twitter page, DJ Cuppy claims that about 80% of Nigerians do not like her but she is thankful that the country has a very large population.

“80% of Nigerian people don’t like me. Good thing we have a large population,” she tweeted.

Vanguard