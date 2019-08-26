Moses Simon scores on Nantes debut

Super Eagles stars have taken the French Ligue 1 by storm this season starting with Victor Osimhen who scored twice on his debut for Lille on the opening weekend of the season.

The trend continued last night as Moses Simon scored the winners on his debut in the French topflight as Nantes beat 10-man Amiens at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Simon who joined The Canaries on loan from Spanish side, Levante, came on the 72nd minute to score the winner after South African forward, Bongani Zungu had cancelled out Kaifa Coulibaly’s 52nd-minute opener for Nantes.

The Nigerian international got on the end of Valentin Rongier ball to fire a first-time shot past Amiens goalkeeper Régis Gurtner and secure the three points for his side.

He could have had a second through a header but was denied by the frame of the goal. Nevertheless, it was a brilliant debut for the former Genk winger as Nantes got their first win under Christian Gourcuff.

