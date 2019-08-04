Monarch cries out over ghost workers in Nasarawa Poly

By David Odama

LAFIA – THE chairman, governing council of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, HRH, Mohammed Bako has expressed worries over the increasing ghost workers in the institution.

Bako who is also the paramount ruler of Karshi Chiefdom in Karu local government of the state expressed the concern while reacting to reported names of dead people on the payroll of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia.

Bako said the development had given rise to an increase in workers ’ salaries adding that as a result, the board inherited a bursary section marred by corruption.

READ ALSO:

According to the governing council boss, the board have set up a screening committee to verify the authenticity of workers ’ salaries in order to stem the increasing number of ghost workers in the institution.

The monarch said, “ I’m a well – respected traditional ruler on the payroll of the state government; for that, it would be suicidal for me to be collecting salary at the polytechnic.

“What I’m doing is called probono, that is, offering free services to the institution. I lecture students for free for at least four hours a day. ”

The council chairman also clarified that the amount of money released to the council by the state government for the accreditation of courses was N163m, not N100m as alleged in the media.

VANGUARD