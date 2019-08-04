Miyetti Allah leader shot in Adamawa

Gunmen have killed a leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The killed MACBAN leader, Saidu Kolaku, until his death, was the zonal vice chairman of the cattle breeders association.

A statement by the police spokesman in Adamawa State, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, revealed that the gunmen invaded the resident of Miyetti Allah leader at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa Local Government and left him dead in his pool of blood.

“Unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government, shot him and left him in the pool of his blood.

“Following the incident, a distress call was forwarded to the police who rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

“Indeed, police received the death of the slain man with shock because of his invaluable contribution towards fighting crime and criminality especially his gallantry in the fight against kidnappers.

“The command has launched manhunt for the fleeing culprits and God’swilling, they will be tracked down and brought to justice,” he said.

Reacting to the gruesome killing, the Public Relations Officer of Miyetti Allah in Adamawa, Muhammad Buba, pointed that the attack might be borne out of vengeance for the active role he played in curbing crime in the community.

“Efforts of Kolaku in fighting crime had made the police command to honour him on 17 July 2019, for his gallantry and valiant exploits in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers rampaging the state.

“It’s unfortunate that the death of our zonal leader will seriously undermine the fight against crime and criminality in the state,” Buba said.

