Military working to foster national unity – Commandant

The Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammad, says the military is doing a lot to foster unity in the country.

Muhammad stated this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Zaria at a “Depot Sallah Children Party’’ organised by authorities of the depot.

“The military is doing a lot to foster national unity in all our operations; we do so many things that entail civil-military relations.

“We are in charge of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. This is a kind of service that can bring cohesion to the entire society.

“We also do medical outreach, all with a view to bring cohesion to the society,’’ he said.

On the sallah party, Muhammad said the military also deserved leisure aside its main duty of defending and protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

He said that the event was to create opportunity for officers, soldiers and their families to interact and strengthen relationship.

“We are training and this is one of the high points of our training. We feel this is a time we are supposed to come together and have fun with our families.’’

Muhammad also said that the event had provided the opportunity for the depot to interact with its surrounding communities, including Anguwan Gwadu and Anguwan Malam Sule.

In a remark, wife of the Commandant, Hajiya Fatima Muhammad, expressed happiness over the occasion, saying that it provided forum for interaction among officers, soldiers and families of the depot.

“It gladdens my mind that many of you take out time from your tight schedule to honour this event and celebrate with us.’’ (NAN)

