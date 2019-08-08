Mikel in Trabzonspor Europa squad

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel is in line to make his competitive debut for Trabzonspor when they face Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday, August 8.

The central midfielder was among the twenty players that landed in the Czech Republic capital with Turkish Airlines on Tuesday.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was part of the travelling party but Eddy Onazi has stayed back in Turkey as he is still undergoing rehabilitation from a long term injury he suffered last season.

Trabzonspor are returning to the Europa League after four years of absence and they failed to make it to the group stage during the 2015-2016 season.

Mikel has four games under his belt in the Europa League and helped Chelsea win the competition six years ago.

The second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round is scheduled to take place at Medical Park Stadyumu (Trabzon) on Thursday, August 15.

VANGUARD