MFM produces largest number of first class – Olukoya

Following the celebration of the 30th anniversary/international convention of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, the General Overseer, Daniel Olukoya on Sunday awarded over 300 first class graduates alongside three NYSC presidential awardees.

According to him, this was in line with the 70-point agenda for the youths across all the nations in the world.

“As part of the 70-point agenda for the youths, I made a statement in 2010 that, any member of the MFM that perform excellently well in school would be giving an official car among other cash prizes.

“At the inception, 19 students benefited from the initiative while in 2015, it went up to 115 beneficiaries. I couldn’t withstand the burden so, I had to call for more sponsors to partner with me due to the rise of the first class graduates who have been so excellence freak in their various disciplines over the years.

“I am glad to tell you that over 250 students have so far benefited from this initiative since its inception.

“Today, the number has drastically increased to over 300 first class graduates across various tertiary institutions in the world.”

He added: “A book titled ‘The University Generals’ will be launched at later date where you would be reading about the success stories of all the beneficiaries with a view of learning from their experiences during their study years in school.”

While admonishing the youths, Olukoya said: “Of all churches I know of, MFM now produces the largest number of first class graduates every year.”

Olukoya’s wife, Pastor Shade was assisted in the presentation ceremony by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Udom Emmanuel of Lagos and Akwa-Ibom states respectively.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent after the programme described the event as memorable and a dream come true.

One of the beneficiaries who identified himself as Raymond Kolade said, “Wow (excited) I don’t know what to say right now. I just want to thank God for using Dr. D.K Olukoya as a source of inspiration to this generation particularly the youths.

“It’s my great pleasure to be part of this honour. I also like to use this opportunity to advise my fellow colleagues to always strive for greatness and excellence. I say a big thank you daddy GO.”

Another beneficiary who goes by the name Adewale Ayobami said, “I am pleased, honoured and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected. My big thank you goes to the GO of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Dr. D.K. Olukoya.”

It would be recalled that the grand patron of the award, Daniel Olukoya gradauted with a first class degree in Microbiology at the University of Lagos in 1980.

The convention, which started on Friday, attracted great multitude of worshipers to the venue while host of others were following the activities through the various alternative channels of the church.

However, the closing ceremony of the convention attracted dignitaries across various walks of life with the demonstration of the awesome power of God through the various spirit-filled activities that characterized the programme.

