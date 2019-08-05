Breaking News
Messi out with injury ahead of La Liga restart

On 1:42 pmIn Sportsby

Barcelona captain Leo Messi is out of action less than two weeks ahead of the opening of La Liga season after injuring his right calf in training on Monday.

(FILES) In this file picture taken on July 6, 2019 Argentina’s Lionel Messi gestures during the Copa America football tournament third-place match against Chile at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. – The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) on July 23, 2019 suspended Argentine star Lionel Messi for the next official match of the Argentine team and fined him with $ 1,500 for the expulsion in the Brazil 2019 Copa America third-place match against Chile, the organization said. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)

The Argentina star has already been ruled out of the team’s trip to Florida for a one-off friendly against Napoli in Miami on Wednesday.

“Tests carried out have diagnosed a grade 1 calf strain,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, an injury that can require around two weeks of recuperation.

“Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club’s tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury.”

The club open the new La Liga campaign at Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

