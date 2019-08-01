Men are mad dumb, says Nicki Minaj

American female rapper Nicki Minaj has said that men are dumb. Nicki Minaj speaking on “Queen Radio” to Chance The Rapper, who recently went on a sabbatical to “learn the Word of God.” said Chance. ‘Y’all know you are mad dumb.’

Nicki Minaj also said that Kanye West told her ‘he is a born-again Christian’.

She further said that a man needs a strong woman in his life.

Nicki Minaj said: ‘Sometimes in the music business, we think that other artists don’t believe in God or aren’t spiritual as we are…then when you find people, because I was just with Kanye, and he told me he’s a born-again Christian now,”

‘To everybody listening, if you have a man that says he don’t believe in God. One time somebody told me this, that, ‘I don’t believe in God,’ and it scared the living hell out of me.

‘I ran like there was no tomorrow. So I just want to say, because a man needs a strong woman in his life, like whether that woman is praying or meditating or just supporting you or giving you those talks, people don’t understand how far that goes for men.”

Nicki Minaj added: “Cause men are dumb, Chance. Y’all know you are mad dumb.”

Chance responded by pointing out how his wife, Kirsten Corley, “saved his life” by abstaining from sex, something he touched on in his new album “The Big Day.”

“I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I have written in my life,” he told Minaj. “It’s called ‘We Go High.’ I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized.”

Nicki Minaj added: “And it changed her life, obviously, but we’re talking about me. It changed my life for real and now I know exactly where my strength comes from, and this is all after I proclaimed I love Jesus and stuff.”

Chance admitted that when his wife took him back it changed his life and that he’s happier than he’s ever been and knows he has to turn to God.

“Amen and amen,” Nicki Minaj concluded. “Let the church say amen.”

Vanguard