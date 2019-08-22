Meet FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello

By Omeiza Ajayi

Born in January 1959, Muhammad Musa Bello, an indigene of Adamawa State, attended Barewa College before proceeding to the Ahmadu Bello University ABU both in Zaria, where he bagged a degree in Management (Banking and Finance) in 1980 as well as an MBA in the same field.

His career progression saw him traversing both the private and public sectors of the economy and was at various times in charge of credit and marketing at the ICON Merchant Bank Plc and later a Director at Habib Bank Plc and several other top-ranking firms.

Bello was also Managing Director of the Bakabure Industrial Complex, Yola, Adamawa state and was also a member of several sub-committees of the now-defunct Technical Committee on Privatization and Commercialization TCPC.

In 2007, he was appointed Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON and served in that capacity until May 2015. A few months later, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT and served until May 28, 2019.

With his reappointment, Bello will now have the opportunity of initiating new projects, having devoted much of his time in the last dispensation to completing abandoned or ongoing projects which he had inherited from his predecessors.

