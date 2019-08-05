Breaking News
Masari appoints Labaran DG Media

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the appointment of Mr Abdu Labaran as Director-General on media.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, on Monday in Katsina.

The governor also approved the appointment of Mustapa Saulawa as Director-General on Protocol.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

While congratulating the appointees, Masari urged them to continue to put in their best for the development of the state.

Until the appointment, Labaran was the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media.

Vanguard

