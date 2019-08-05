Breaking News
Translate

Marseille sign Argentina striker Benedetto

On 5:27 pmIn News, Sportsby

Benedetto

Marseille have signed Argentina forward Dario Benedetto from Boca Juniors on a four-year deal, the Ligue 1 outfit announced on Monday.

Benedetto
Benedetto

Benedetto, 29, who has made five international appearances since his debut in 2017, has reportedly cost the French club 16 million euros ($17.9 million).

He scored 39 goals in 63 matches in three years, twice winning the league for Argentine giants Boca after spells with Tijuana and Club America in Mexico and Gimnasa, Arsenal and Defensa in his home country.

READ ALSO: River fans attack Boca team bus ahead of Libertadores final

Following Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez he is Andre Villas-Boas’ second summer signing since the Portugese coach took the reins from Rudi Garcia ahead of the new campaign.

The Velodrome side start the new term by hosting Reims on Saturday in their fifth season outside of the Champions League.

In order to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play regulations, Marseille have been forced to sell winger Lucas Ocampos and Clinton N’Jie and they chose against renewing Mario Balotelli’s contract.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.