Manchester City target Premier League hat-trick

Manchester City

Premier League champions, Manchester City’s target this season will be to match Manchester United’s record of three successive Premier League titles but, despite manager Pep Guardiola playing down their Champions League ambitions, Europe could act as a distraction.

Guardiola’s side have been nothing short of dominant in the domestic league since the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.

City amassed an incredible 198 points in those two seasons and broke the record for the most Premier League wins in 2017/18 before matching it last year, while plundering a record 163 goals in all competitions in 2018/19.

An unprecedented domestic treble was completed in emphatic style with a 6-0 romp over Watford in the FA Cup final in May, but for all their domestic success under Guardiola, there is still one major goal yet to be reached — continental glory.

“The Champions League is an important tournament, difficult to win,” he said. “But I don’t want to go to the casino and gamble everything I have in my pocket for seven games.

“I’d sign right now to do what we did last season again. Not winning the Champions League and four titles,” he added after City’s unprecedented domestic treble and Community Shield win.

