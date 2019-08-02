Man strips, jumps into Osun River

By Shina Abubakar

An unidentified man, yesterday, committed suicide by jumping into Osun River after stripping himself naked.

An eyewitness, John Samuel, disclosed that attempts to stop him proved abortive.

The eyewitness said: “I was on the other side of the road, going to a fast food joint when I saw a guy stripping himself naked. Immediately I spotted him, I shouted at him, but he did not pay any attention.

“About the same time, a commercial bus driver stopped and alighted, but before he could get to the man, he jumped. That was almost at the same time I crossed the road.

“I think the guy should be around 25 years. He left behind his bag, which we checked for any means of identification. But it was empty.

“We had to stop a female traffic warden, who was passing by, and she called fire service department, the Osun State Ambulance Service, as well as the Police. They came around 35 minutes later, but they were unable to find the man or his body.”

He added that the Police left the scene with his bag and cloth.

Meanwhile, the Administration Officer of the fire department, Aremu Fatai, said preliminary investigation showed that the man just came to the bridge and jumped into the river.

He added that the department is yet to identify the man.

Vanguard