Man gets 14 years jail term for raping daughter

BENIN- AN Evboriaria chief magistrate’s court in Benin, Edo State, has convicted a 52-year-old herbalist, Jacob Alonge, for raping his daughter, Gift, at their home in Ososo village, Akoko-Edo.

The herbalist who was sentenced to 14-years imprisonment without an option of fine by the court had turned his daughter into a sex slave for several years, also instructed her never to sleep with any other man.

Gift had become pregnant a second time when the matter came to public knowledge and he was arrested by the police and arraigned in court.

The pregnant girl, however, died along with four others in an accident along Benin-Auchi highway, while travelling from Ososo to Benin on the way to the court.

Among the dead were Gift’s uncle, two workers of a non-governmental organisation, BraveHeart Initiative, helping Gift with the case, and the cab driver.

But after learning of the auto crash, Jacob who had earlier pleaded guilty to the counts against him and was about to be sentenced, changed his plea on the day his daughter and the others died.

The court on Thursday concluded his trial and sentenced him to five years on the first count of possession of fetish wrap of Gift’s pubic hair; two years for raping and impregnating her and 14 years for repeated sexual assault.

The presiding chief magistrate, D. I. Adamaigbo, said the counts should run consecutively.

