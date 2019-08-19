Man docked for stealing DPO’s phone

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 22-year-old man, Taofeek Salau, who allegedly stole the phone of Mushin Divisional Police Officer, Ayodele Arogbo, valued at N140,000, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Mushin.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and theft.

Salau and others still at large, committed the alleged offence on January 31 at 1pm at Ojuwoye Market Junction, Isolo Road, Mushin, area of Lagos, while the DPO was on crowd control duty during a presidential election campaign by All Progressive Congress, APC, led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, now governor of Lagos State.

Sources said after Salau and his gang members succeeded in stealing the phone, he sold the phone to a receiver of stolen goods for N35,000.

Police prosecutor, Inspector A. Edet, told the court that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 411, 168 (d) and 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to counts one and two and guilty to count three of the charge.

Consequently, Magistrate W. A. Salami granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till October 29 for mention.

