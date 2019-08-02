Man bags 21 years imprisonment for raping, impregnating daughter

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—A 52- year-old herbalist, Jacob Alonge, from Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State was, yesterday, sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 17 years old daughter, Gift Alonge, now late.

The man was sentenced by the Family Magistrate Court in Evbuoriaria, Benin City, for unlawful possession of a wrap of the victim’s pubic hair, unlawfully and indecently having carnal knowledge of his daughter and for impregnating her.

The victim, Gift, who was five months pregnant and four others died in a motor accident January 16, when they were travelling to Benin for the case.

Other victims in the accident were Miss Rhoda Braimoh, Miss Promise Ezekiel, staff of a non-governmental organisation, Brave Heart Initiative for Youth and Women, BHI, which was helping in prosecuting the case; the victim’s maternal uncle, Mr. Ukere Adagbogu, and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, Paul Opashi.

The convict, later that day, recanted his guilty plea and the case started afresh.

In her ruling, yesterday, the magistrate, Mrs D. I. Adamaigbo, sentenced Jacob Alonge to five years, two years and 14 years on the three charges, respectively, and they are to run consecutively.

She said: “He consecutively had sex with his daughter, got her pregnant and, thereby, subjected her to shame and emotional stress: may her soul rest in peace.

“To serve as deterrent to others and would-be offenders, we are of the opinion that the defendant should not have a space in a decent society.”

Reacting to the judgment, Executive Director, Priscilla Usiobaifo, said: “I am very happy that there is no option of fine, because we have had several cases that we won and they will give options of fine. This has encouraged us and those that died did not die in vain.”

