Makinde: What APC should have done

By Dirisu Yakubu

Since the return to democratic mode of governance in 1999, Nigerians have been treated to a litany of electioneering promises by politicians across sundry levels of government. From councillorship to the Office of the President, candidates at every electioneering period have pledged to make life better for their people, if elected; a promise that have been observed more in the breach.

For the past 20 years, Nigerians have seen their hope of improved livelihood vanish into thin air despite increased revenue generation both at the state and federal levels. In the midst of increased earnings and poor service delivery, politicians’ lots have taken a turn for the better, as many of them in questionable circumstances, boast of personal assets, including houses in many cities across the world.

With calls for openness in the manner these acquisitions were made, getting louder by the day, not 7 few public office holders prefer to keep mute, preferring instead to ask those wailing about their wealth to feel free to approach the courts with evidence to boot.

The story is often told of a former President who prior to his involvement in partisan politics had a paltry bank balance of N20, 000 only but ended up a multi-millionaire with choice business interest after a few years in office.

In 2007 following his victory at the polls, President Umaru Yar’Adua (of blessed memory) walked a new path when in fidelity with his electioneering pledge, made public photocopies of his duly assets declaration forms; the first time by an elected office holder since the attainment of independence in 1960. Humble to a fault despite his aristocratic background, the then President declared a total assets worth over N856 million, with liabilities including loan facilities of about N89 million.

According to his then media aide, Segun Adeniyi, “The President notified the Code of Conduct Bureau of his intention to make the form available to the public in fulfillment of his campaign pledge, which was borne out of his conviction that the war against corruption cannot have meaning until those at the helms of affairs begin to live by example. The Bureau, while appreciating the noble intention of the President, counseled against the move on the grounds that such an action from the number one citizen would put pressure on other categories of public officers to do same, even when the constitution makes the exercise a confidential matter.”

“The dilemma of the President in the last four weeks has therefore been where to strike a balance between the well-meaning concerns of the Bureau, and following his conviction that his campaign pledge to Nigerians is a solemn commitment. Having weighed the two sides, the President has come to the conclusion that since he will not be breaking any law, he cannot go back on his promise to the nation.”

In what appeared an offshoot of that exemplary leadership, Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2010 treaded same path to make a public declaration of his assets, including houses in United Kingdom, United States of America and Ghana. In all, Fayemi’s assets were worth N750 million.

The duo of Yar’ Adua and Fayemi were the only leaders courageous enough to redeem their pledge until billionaire businessman and governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde joined the guild a few weeks ago. Makinde, seeking the Holy Graile on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had pledged to declare his assets in the event of a victory in the 2019 governorship elections. A few weeks ago, he delivered on this promise following his N48 billion assets declaration; a development that is still the focus of television and Newspapers’ commentaries in the country today.

As expected, Makinde’s gestures have been well received by the apolitical public even as members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, appear not interested in the least. In its response to the development, the party challenged the governor to reveal how he made his monies, in order to be taken seriously. Incisive as that point is, the party quickly forgot or rather chose to ignore the fact that the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as well as governors elected on its platform ought to be the leading champions of this noble initiative, if only to boost the fight against corruption.

In an exclusive chat with Saturday Vanguard on the issue, former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Germany and Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Professor Tunde Adeniran said rather than question the governor’s bold step, the APC ought to encourage governors elected on its platform to follow suit without delay. Adeniran who lamented that Nigerians’ waiting for altruistic leaders who mean well for the people, is fast waning by the day, wondered why it has become difficult for elected leaders to declare their wealth before the public.

He said: “Governor Seyi Makinde is a symbol of hope for the future of this country. He has done what is constitutionally and morally required of him. He has long been identified as a wealthy young and seasoned professional who wanted to serve the public selflessly. Not only should he be commended for doing the right thing, Nigerians should rise up to their responsibility and compel all public office holders from the local government to the state and national levels to follow the Makinde’s example.”

On her part, foremost activist and co-founder, Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, Aisha Yesufu said failure of the President to declare his assets before the Nigerian public calls to question his claim to integrity.

“First of all,” she began, “I will like to say that the so called integrity attached to President Buhari is non-existent. He has neither showed it in his actions nor in his words. He says one thing and goes ahead to do the opposite.

“I really do not understand what the ruling party means by asking someone to explain the source of his wealth. The only organization that should have a say is the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, which is at liberty to say if you have this amount, have you been paying your taxes? Then the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, can do the needful if financial crimes have been committed.”

She continued: “Does it mean that if someone has N48 billion, he or she is automatically a criminal? The ruling party should be ashamed of itself for this is the same party which in 2014 while in opposition, protested against the killings of Nigerians. Now killings are in full swing and no longer restricted to the fringes. Rather than focus on this, they are dwelling on non-issues.

“The ruling party should focus on ensuring that their candidate in the 2019 election who today is the President of Nigeria has failed woefully. The primary duty of any government is the protection of lives and properties of the people.”

As Nigerians wait patiently for their leaders to turn over a new leaf, it is their collective wish that this well endowed but poorly-run nation would become a haven of prosperity and civilized values in the years ahead.

