Loyibo to Sultan: You’ve been a unifying factor in Nigerian Project

5:50 am

By Perez Brisibe

TRADITIONAL Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III as a unifying factor in the Nigerian project over the years.

Loyibo made the remarks in a statement, yesterday, while felicitating with the monarch on his 63birthday.

Loyibo said the Sultan, who doubles as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, the leader of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam and the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, is a reflection of a true Nigerian who stands for truth irrespective of tribe, ethnicity or religion.

He said: “As a leader, the Sultan has been up and doing and has never failed Nigerians in any way. He has championed poverty reduction, healthcare and education for the most vulnerable, during his reign as a spiritual and traditional leader of the people with  exemplary roles and contributions toward building a peaceful, secure and prosperous country.”

