Loyibo salutes Omo-Agege at 56

Foremost Niger Delta activist and traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu and Ekeremo Local Government Areas of Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has congratulated the Deputy Senate President and lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his 56th birthday anniversary.

Chief Loyibo in a statement, Saturday, described the Deputy Senate President as a man who has shown good example of himself and as a man to be reckoned with in the political sphere of not just Delta State and the Niger Delta, but in Nigeria at large.

The statement reads, “Your Excellency, the invaluable contributions you have made to national development of our country is worthy of note in the minds of not just the people of Delta Central but Deltans and Nigerians at large.

“Politically, you have shown good example of yourself as a brother and a friend to the Ijaw nation.

“We the Ijaw people are proud of your achievements as you have remained committed, diligent, focused and dedicated to the service of mankind leading to your emergence as Deputy Senate President.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, we pray you achieve your desires politically especially as the Deputy Senate President which is the highest position any Deltan would have achieve in the history of the state.

“I also use this medium to thank former Governor James Ibori for nurturing Omo-Agege politically into the person he has become today.”

