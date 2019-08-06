By Prince Okafor

Local Content: Oil and gas production engineering solutions group, Eunisell, has developed two biodegradable cleaning solutions, Nutresall 250 and Eunisell SP 200.

The company stated that its chemists spent almost two years in the laboratory, perfecting the solutions.

According to them, the products are aimed at providing cleaning solutions for the Nigerian industrial and oil and gas sectors.

The company, in a statement yesterday, said, “The market faces its own unique and often complex challenges, which guided the team to develop the solutions in Nigeria, using Nigerian expertise – critical to aligning with market dynamics and the local content programme.

“Eunisoll SP 200 and Nutresall 250 are both designed to remove oily residues, stubborn stains and greasy grime from equipments, floors and machinery parts, so that dirt and emulsion can be quickly washed away, leaving a clean, residue-free surface.

“Eunisell is immensely proud that the product solutions are not only effective and cost-efficient but in addition, are environmentally-friendly, abrasion-free and non-flammable. Customers can even wash their hands with the products – No harsh chemicals are used in manufacture.

“The introduction of the two products forms only part of Eunisell’s commitment to embracing the local content drive.”

The Group has already created numerous product solutions for the oil and gas and industrial sectors at the Eunisell Isolo Research and Development Laboratory.

In the past 23 years, Eunisell, an internationally certified ISO 9001: 2015 company, has been providing chemical and engineering solutions to a wide base of blue-chip customers, reducing costs and improving processes.

