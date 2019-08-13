Ligue 1: Osimhen named in team of the week

Victor Osimhen has been named in the Ligue 1 team of the week for matchday following his outstanding performance against Nantes.

The renowned French publication, L’Equipe, revealed their team of the week with the Super Eagles star paired in attack with Boulaye Dia of Reims.

Osimhen was a handful for Nantes defenders as he inspired his new club, LOSC Lille, to a 2-1 win over their visitors at Stade-Pierre on Sunday.

The 20-year-old scored a brace on his debut to announce his arrival in France, with the goals coming in either half.

Osimhen completed a record transfer to French Ligue 1 side, Lille this summer, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract after joining from Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi, in a deal worth €12million, a club record for Charleroi.

The Super Eagles AFCON 2019 player was the club’s eighth signing of the summer as he replaced Rafael Leao, who moved to Serie A giants, AC Milan.

Osimhen impressed last season while on loan at Sporting Charleroi, scoring 22 goals in 42 matches in all competitions for the modest Belgian side.

Lille would be hoping that the youngster, who made his AFCON2019 bow when he replaced tournament top scorer, Odion Ighalo, in the third-place match against Tunisia last month, can replicate his last season form at Charleroi.

