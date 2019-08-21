Lightning kills shepherd, 19 buffaloes in Indonesia

Lightning
Lightning has killed a shepherd and 19 buffaloes in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, local media reported on Wednesday.
Police said Sinto Habeyan, 23, was lighting a bonfire in a cattle barn in the Central Tapanuli district late Monday when lightning struck amid heavy rain, the Kompas daily reported.
READ ALSO: Smart waterdrop screen adds inner beauty to OPPO’s new smartphone
Habeyan and the 19 buffaloes died immediately, district police chief Sukamat said.
Why we crashed telcos USSD price cap — NCC
Read more at: https://t.co/gQN9ymJRaa
— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 21, 2019
“We never had an incident like this before in this area,” he said.