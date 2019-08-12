Let’s support Oyo gov to succeed — Ajimobi

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—FORMER Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday, called on the people of the state to support his successor, Governor Seyi Makinde to succeed in his administration.

He, however, denied that he and some of his aides went away with government vehicles, saying he did not meet any vehicle when he assumed office.

Also, he faulted the allegations that the debt profile of the state was the first in the federation.

He said this after the eid prayers at Ansar-ud-deen Islamic Centre, on Liberty road in Ibadan.

The former governor called on the people of the state to support the Makinde administration.

His words: “You can never be a president, governor or minister without the approval of God. So, whoever God has elevated to such position, they must be supported.

“Our people must support President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Seyi Makinde to succeed. If they succeed, we will make progress.

“Don’t wish Makinde bad; wish him well so that our state can progress. Though, he is in another party but serving the state. Let’s work with him and let’s support him. Let’s pray for him, let’s work with him so that he can succeed.”

“Let us continually appreciate God. The spirit of the season is to believe in God and to be able to sacrifice. Whatever we do is sacrifice. Not just by slaughtering of rams. We must believe in our leaders.”

