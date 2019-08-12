Let’s come together to fight injustice — Eedris Abdulkareem tells Nigerians

By Rotimi Agbana

Following the arrest of Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections, by the DSS on August 3, 2019 at his residence for championing a protest tagged ’Revolution Now’, popular Nigerian hip-hop musician and human rights activist, Eedris Abdulkareem has called on Nigerians to put aside personal interests, tribal and political sentiments and come together to fight against injustice.

“The fight is for all, let’s make our voice heard and forget our tribal, political or personal interest. For those who kept silent in this race against injustice, you have just thrown a stone. But remember you have families visiting the public market. Take heed and live free”, he said.

Speaking further, the ‘Jaga Jaga’ rapper noted that since 2015 when President Buhari came into power, he has failed to fulfil most of the promises he made during his election campaign.

“Has Buhari delivered on any of the promises made at Chatham House in 2015? The living face of deceit and fraud, school certificate fraud; assets declaration frauds. Cows that never change in numbers over a 12-year period; assets declaration that he refused to make public, contrary to his promises. A promise of ‘No office of first lady broken immediately upon ascension of office. Shall we count more fraud”, he noted.

Vanguard