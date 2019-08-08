Leave Sowore, go after terrorists, CSO tells DSS

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A CIVIL Society Organisation, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Wednesday, told the Department of State Security, DSS, to leave the detained Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, alone and go after terrorists.

This was the reaction of Convener, CN, and human rights activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju, who in a chat with Vanguard said the DSS is grossly violating the rights of Sowore, because there is no evidence to prove their move to detain him for 90 days.



Adeyanju described DSS demand from the court as shameless demand, and said Nigerians have lost faith in the country and government for continuously perpetrating acts of illegality.

The DSS had on Tuesday, approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, seeking leave to detain the convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, for 90 days.

He said: “There is no kind of absurdity we will not see in our country. You arrest somebody without evidence and you just arrested him because you feel like arresting him or because somebody in government told you to arrest him and you now go to the court to shamelessly demand for him to be kept in custody.

“How can you keep somebody in custody for three months? This why many people have lost faith in the country and government and you can say you are doing what is right by doing what is wrong.

“For the Department of State Security, DSS, coming out to say that the reason why they want to detain Sowore for three months is because they want to investigate is because they don’t have any proof or evidence to show and it means that they don’t have any grounds to hold Sowore.

“And obviously we are already talking with many people in the human rights community. You can see the attack on Amnesty International by the same government, well coordinated by the same government who is going after protesters.

“This is a government that daily releases terrorists. They release Boko Haram and they are released every walking freely, the bandits in Zamfara threatening our security officials right in front of government house and they are roaming the streets free, killer herdsmen are roaming the street nobody is harassing them, in Zamfara do you see DSS work there? The Kaduna-Abuja Expressway is unsafe, why can’t DSS go and show muscle there? This is the situation we have found ourselves as a country.

“It is very sad that this is what our country has come to right but it is unfortunate and what does this indicates for our democracy and it means that the DSS wants to take away constitutionally guaranteed power, freedom of expression and freedom of association. It means we are not really practicing democracy.

“It is a direct violation of his right. What offence has Sowore committed by saying people should come out and protest, what time has he called for violent revolution, has he called for people to take arms against the government, did he call for people to overthrow the government? No.

“They absolutely nothing to charge Sowore with and that is why they are dancing around the market square because they are not ashamed of this impunity and illegality they are perpetrating. I always ask how long will all these constitutional acts continue.”

He also stated that the action of the DSS brings shame to the country, because Nigeria is now in the negative spotlight in the international community’s searchlight in terms of human rights violations.

Vanguard

“They are bringing shame to the country and look at all the reports on human rights violation Nigeria is in the negative and that is because of actions like this. You cannot come out and say you want to hound opposition, critics and shrink the civil space. The civic space is the only space the people can come out and vent and express themselves”, he said.