Learners hail Nexford’s quality, payment plan

By Emmanuel Okogba

Learners and alumni of Nexford University have hailed the quality of education they got while studying for a Master of Business Administration at the university.



It was learnt that since launching in the market just five months ago, Nexford University has enrolled hundreds of learners in Nigeria.

While giving their testimonials, the learners rated the quality of the university high when compared to others.

They applauded the university’s method of dealing with students, saying it rekindled their learning spirit.

One of them, Rebecca Ebokpo, said that she dropped another university’s admission to attend Nexford.

In her testimony, the mother of two, said Nexford made managing her business, family and academic easy for her.

She said, “Nexford gives an affordable learning environment that is very high in quality, so I didn’t end up trying to spend a lot of fortune trying to get an MBA.

“The payment plan is very reasonable, especially if you don’t have huge sum to put into education at once, so it makes it flexible. Knowing that as a first time learner you get some form of scholarship was an advantage.”

“Nexford makes education convenient.

I am a family woman with two children and the challenges became enormous. I was initially considering separation from my family because I wanted to marry. I also have a client base that would require my personal attention. So, I didn’t know what to do. I was confused, but determined to complete my MBA. I saw Nexford online at a time when I already enrolled in another university.

“But when I looked at Nexford’s plan, strategy and efforts that the university is trying to put in place to ensure that it brings education to my doorstep, I thought that I should enroll in that.”

Vanguard