Lampard dismisses Mourinho’s Chelsea assessment

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard defended his team selection for Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford in response to criticism from his former boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho made his debut as a television pundit for Sky Sports on the day Lampard, his former midfield general, was in charge of Chelsea for a Premier League game for the first time. And he didn’t spare his former team.

“I think they were too soft,” Mourinho said, before questioning Lampard’s tactical approach.

“(Chelsea) were not compact defensively, too much space to play, not enough aggression on the ball, the defensive line, the midfield, the attack, they were not compact,” he said.

Lampard appeared surprised by Mourinho’s comments, particularly about 20-year-old Mount, who was making his Premier League debut.

“He didn’t like the performance of Mason Mount? Did he say Mason Mount?” asked Lampard, before saying fitness issues had influenced his choices.

“I don’t have to be too concerned about what anyone else says, pundit wise or whoever they may be, they have to speak.”

