Laffmatazz with Maltina hits Ilorin this August 13

Nigeria’s top-notch touring comedy and music show, Laffmatazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and friends is set to storm Ilorin on August 13. The show which kicked-off in Ibadan in April, and recently rocked the city of Akure, will liven up Ilorin in its characteristic tradition of “Sharing Happiness” with Maltina, the lead sponsor of the event.

Over six years, Laffmatazz has become a comedy platform that is widely accepted in Western Nigeria, breaking the jinx of Lagos being the comedy centre of the nation. Laffmatazz has pushed the boundaries of sharing happiness through a series of family-oriented comedy skits for the pleasure of fun-seekers who love spending quality time with their loved ones. No doubt, Laffmatazz turns into reality the desire to ‘work hard and play hard.’

This “Loud In Ilorin” themed show will attract some of the biggest stars in music and comedy namely Reminisce, Majek Fashek, 2Baba, Ruggedy Baba, Chinko Ekun, Omobaba, Alariya, Terry G, The Small Doctor, Chi Young, Marina of Comedy, Shete, Akpororo, Funny Bone, Helen Paul, Dr Smile and Peteru.

Laffmatazz has been witnessed by over 50,000 people since its inception. It is arguably one of the best networks of comedians and musicians and the biggest of its kind outside Lagos.

Vanguard