Ilorin – Kwara State Government on Friday queried the top civil servant linked to the N150m property forfeited to the Federal government.

The query is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Iliyasu Idris, permanent secretary of Service Welfare in the HOS office.

It reads, “In line with the civil service rules and procedure and the anti-corruption posture of the new administration, the Head of Service (HOS), Mrs Oluwole Susan, on Friday ordered that the affected officer be issued a query immediately,”

“And as part of the measures, a new Controller, Finance and Account has now been posted to the Kwara State Government House.”

The statement also said that the top civil servant has been asked to hand over to the new officer while the government concludes its internal probe.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Thursday secured the final forfeiture of “Asmau Plaza” which the anti-graft body linked to the civil servant and said was a proceed of crime.

The order of final forfeiture of the plaza, located at University Road, Tanke Area, Ilorin, was given by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on August 1, 2019 following an application brought before the court by the EFCC seeking its forfeiture.

