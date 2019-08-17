Kwara boxers shine in interstate tourney

Kwara boxers have emerged overall winners of the interstate boxing tournament concluded at the Indoor Sports Hall on Saturday after winning six of the 10 bouts in the final of the three-day tournament.

The boxers started their winning streaks with Balogun Qudus out punching Tobi Rafiu of Oyo State in the 48kg while entertaining Ahmed Suleiman of Kwara beat Kehinde Akanmu of Oyo state in the 52kg bout.

Saheed Jamiyu, fighting in the 56kg class, gave Kwara another victory against Rasheed Adeniran from Oyo while Ishola Nurudeen cleared the fourth straight victory for Kwara over Sanmi Sunday of Ekiti in the 60 kg.

The contingent of Oyo State, who also gave good accounts of themselves, claimed their first victory in the 64kg bout when Arewa Ridwan boxed Omolola Oyewale of Ekiti to victory.

Fatai Jimoh, another Oyo State fighter, went ahead for second victory when he out boxed Ismail Jimoh of Kwara in a split decision.

The Oyo State team, in its classical display, got its fourth win in the 75kg and in the only U15 bout as Idowu Rasheed beat Ogundare Ebenezer of Ekiti, while Oladokun Isaac defeated Tijani Issah of Kwara.

The female bouts of the day were anchored by Kwara in grand style as Fausiyat Tijani claimed split victory over Seun Omowaye of Ekiti while Risika Abdulrazaq beat Olamide Oluwamuyide of Oyo State

In his remark at the closing ceremony, Mr Ahmed Rufai, the chairman of Kwara Boxing Association, appreciated the state government for providing the enabling environment for sports in the state.

He explained that the aim of the competition was to bring boxing closer to the youth as “the association is bringing Gotv to Kwara at the end of August to further aid boxing development in state”. (NAN)

