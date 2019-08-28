Konga floats back to school discount offer

By Juliet Umeh

As schools are about to reopen for new academic section, e-Commerce platform, Konga, said it has unveiled massive discounts and appealing deals for its annual Back-to-School campaign.

The company said this year Back-to-School promotion has started since Monday, August 26th and will last till Friday, September 6th 2019 online @ Konga.comand in every Konga retail store nationwide.

It said the programme offers wide variety of products across multiple categories spanning computing, mobile, electronics, home & kitchen and fashion and much more.

According the company, the list includes laptops, desktop computers, printers, scanners, projectors, PC Games and computing accessories. While others include mobile phones, TV sets, Home Theatre Systems, cameras, DVD Players/Recorders, games and consoles among others, all sourced directly from the brand.

Also, Konga has underlined its determination to support quality education in Nigeria through its Back-to-School campaign.

It said it has rolled out a number of exclusive offers for all classes of customers.

The company said: “In addition to offering credit facilities to students and teachers, Konga has unveiled special deals to educational institutions nationwide. Through these, private and public schools, universities, polytechnics and colleges of education can purchase bulk products across various categories, pay 50% up-front and enjoy interest fee instalment repayment for the first three months.”

Head of Marketing, Chidalu Ekeh, disclosed that the Konga Back-to-School campaign further offers prices unbeatable anywhere in the market. Also, she revealed that shoppers can enjoy immediate delivery, irrespective of their location nationwide.

He said: “The Konga Back-to-School campaign is one with a difference. Products on offer are all guaranteed genuine in line with the Konga tradition of quality. Also, you are assured the best prices unmatched anywhere in the market. We can bet on that.

“However, the campaign is not restricted to school essentials alone. There are also products across category for students of advanced level. These include small appliances, electronics, gadgets, fashion and accessories. We are also using this opportunity to offer credit facilities to staff and students of tertiary institutions.”

Vanguard