Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – The people of Kogi State have been asked to demand experience, knowledge and maturity as qualities and credentials the next governor of the state should have if the state must survive.

Former Governor, Idris Wada stated this on Thursday while speaking with newsmen. According to him, the state cannot afford another four years in the hands of inexperienced person.

Wada described the plethora of many aspirants in the forthcoming governorship election as a reflection of the deficiency experienced in governance caused by incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, but expressed satisfaction that some of the aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who couldn’t buy their nomination forms have collapsed their structures into his.

He said, “Experience, capacity is needed to change positively and better the lives of Kogi state. These, I possesse and also have the solution to the current spate of youths restiveness in the state.”

Wada said if reelected, he would prioritise payment of salaries and pension.

“My various management experiences will be brought to bear in clearing the Kogi mess created by the years of bad governance.

“I urge the Kogi people not to make fat and deep financial pocket of aspirants be the deciding factors in who becomes governor. It will be counter-productive in the long run as such politician would be concerned about their returns on investment.

“Voting the wrong persons in government in November will amount to misrule, and another four years of misrule in Kogi would lead to collapse of the state.”

The former governor disclosed that his ambition is not about self. He said he was forced to throw his hat into the governorship race owing to the level of hunger, poverty and sufferings the people of the state are made to go through under the APC led administration.

