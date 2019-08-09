Kobi Mighty Records unveils new act, Blaq Dim

By Benjamin Njoku

Abobade Olalekan, a.k.a Koby Mighty, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s leading record company, Kobi Mighty Records, has announced the signing of a new artiste, Oladimeji Fadairo, a.k.a Blaq Dim to the record label.

Speaking on how he developed interest in music, the 19-year-old singer who is fully geared up to break grounds said; “Music for me is spiritual and as a kid I would play around with sounds and when it overwhelms me, the feeling is weird; like I could conquer the world with music, so I kept the dream alive and I never stopped.”

Highlighting the major challenge he has had to grapple with so far, he noted that “it has to do with getting someone to actually believe in me enough to help make sure I am heard and accepted for what I know how to do best and that’s changed now.”

Speaking further, the budding singer who is set to drop his debut single titled ‘Jagbajantis’, recalled how the CEO of Kobi Mighty Records, Mr. Abobade Olalekan discovered him. “It was at the ‘Battle of sounds 2018’ at Amuwo-Odofin, where I won the best Reggae category. my CEO, Kobi Mighty was part of the sponsors and Special Guest of honor and that’s where grace found me”, he said.

Though a greenhorn in the Nigerian music industry, the youngster proved his knowledge of the music industry.

“I think music is the strongest bond and there’s one industry and that is evident in how internationally accepted the music is and how far we have come”, he said.

He allayed fears that he might find it difficult to thrive due to stiff competition in the music industry.

“I’m always trying to learn something new. I’m always trying to surround myself with people that inspire me or at least desire similar things and I don’t want to be someone that just comes and goes; I want to leave a mark doing what I know how to do best, music”, he noted. However, he shared what he thinks could boost creativity, growth and sustainability in the music industry.

“I think more can be done to ensure a proper structure and platform to ensure all stakeholders in the music industry benefit. I believe this will ensure that everyone involved is encouraged to put in their best which in turn will propel the industry forward, the business aspect of music and the proper structure that would ensure everyone can sell their music and be very encouraged to do more.”

Vanguard