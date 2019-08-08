killings

…Says most killings, kidnappings done by Igbo, Tiv, Jukun, Kanuri , Shua Arabs, Kanuri, cattle rearers

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, South-East zone has claimed that the many killings and kidnappings in the region is not done by Fulani herdsmen but by bandits who are not of its origin.

South-East Chairman of the group, Alhaji Siddiki Gidado, said although there might be a few bad eggs among his group, that most killings and kidnappings, however, were not perpetrated by his colleagues.

He said, while speaking with The Guardian, that most of the killings and kidnappings were done by other cattle rearers and not by Fulani cattle rearers.

According to him, most of the killings and kidnappings were done by Igbo, Tiv, Jukun, Kanuri , Shua Arabs, Kanuri, cattle rearers.

According to him, “In every tribe, you have bad eggs and when some evil acts are carried out, the entire tribe is made to take the blame.

“Most killings are attributed to Fulani when they are not the culprits,” Gidado said.

