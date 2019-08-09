Breaking News
Killings: Drivers block Abuja-Kaduna road to protest

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

Following the killing of one of their colleague, by purported Police officers, commercial drivers have on Saturday blocked the Abuja-Kaduna express road to protest, using their vehicles to cause gridlock on the road.

A bus driver was allegedly shot dead, close to Plan animal feeds factory while heading to Kaduna from Abuja at about 7 am Friday morning.

Miffed with his death, his colleagues who witnessed the incidence allegedly used their vehicles to block the road.

Kaduna state police spokesman, Yakubu Sabo was unavailable to comment on the matter but the state commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan however assured motorists that the matter is being handled.

He posted on his Facebook saying, “Kaduna-Abuja Road gridlock around Olam Company…We are working and the road will be cleared in a jiffy.”

Vanguard

