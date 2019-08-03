Breaking News
Translate

Killing of Catholic Priest: Pray for our dear country – Buhari begs Religious leaders

On 5:37 pmIn Newsby

By Nwafor Sunday

With the atrocious death of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State, President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday asked religious leaders to put the country in prayer.

Priest killed by herdsmen
Late Rev FR Paul Offu, Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka

In a statement disclosed by the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,  Garba Shehu, Buhari condoled with the Catholic Church, and the government of Enugu, instructing law enforcement agencies to fish out perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of the priest and ordered a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.

El-Zakzakky: Anti-IMN protesters take over NASS(Opens in a new browser tab)

Buhari who described the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.

His words, “The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he added.

Directing law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book, the President called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.