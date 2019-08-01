Keep your married s3x life healthy

Breaking News
Lack of sex brings more dissatisfaction in marriage than almost any other issue. But there is really no reason why you can’t have an active and healthy sex life for many, many years.

A lack of spousal communication often mars a healthy sex life. Great sex starts with emotional connection, especially for women.

Marriages suffer when husbands and wives stop communicating, so share your emotions, your fears, and your hurts. Talk about your relationship often. Women particularly need to feel loved and connected in order to have sexual desire.

Talk about your sex life, what you like, and what turns you on. Talk during sex. Never stop communicating.

A healthy libido matters. Make sure you and your spouse get plenty of sleep. Take care of your physical appearance and attractiveness. When you don’t feel good about yourself, you’ll be less enthusiastic about having sex.

Sex takes energy, initiative, and sometimes planning. Things like libido, physical attraction, and love for each other matter. Don’t stop initiating sex.

Don’t expect your spouse to be the only one who is responsible for romance. You both need to take responsibility for having an intimate and successful relationship. Diminished sex life can be overcome. Impacting a married sex life is not a picnic. In many cases, it comes down to habits. Daily habits matter in killing or reviving sex lives.

Drop the habit of doing the same old thing. Change the order and try new things. Be adventurous. Sexual intimacy is a continuing process of discovery.

