Kashimbila power project ready for commissioning – minister

The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, says the 40 megawatts Hydro Power Plant from Kashimbila dam in Taraba state will be ready for commissioning in the next few weeks.

The minister disclosed this on Friday after inspecting the project in Kasimbila with the Minister of State for Power, Mr Godwin Jedi-Agba.

Mamman said the power plant which will provide electricity to several communities would boost power supply in the country.

The minister said he was pleased with the level and quality of work done by the contractors.

“We are here to inspect and see the quality of work done on the project and I can tell you that I am very impressed.

“We are going back to sit down with the engineers, discuss, analyse and come out with a date.

“I can assure you that the commissioning will be done any moment from now because the project is ready, “he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Jedi-Agba said that he was happy with the level the project had attained.

He reiterated the commitment of the administration to deliver adequate power supply to boost the economy.

Mr Ali Abubakar ,the Project Manager said the hydropower component of the project was designed and upgraded from six megawatts to 40 megawatts.

Abubakar who is also the Deputy Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access Department, Ministry of Power said that power evacuation component of the project has five sub-stations and it is 90 per cent completed.

“The dam is spilling very well and the turbines are ready to deliver 40 megawatts to the national grid,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kashimbilla Hydro-Piower Plant was conceived to solve ecological problems and improve power supply. (NAN)

