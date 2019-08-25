Breaking News
Kano Pillars walk on minefield in Kumasi

Kano Pillars must pull all the stuns in Kumasi today, as they face Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the second leg CAF champions league tie.

Pillars have a slim advantage from the 3-2 home win they posted against Kotoko. It is like a walk in a minefield for the Nigerian representatives as they need to avoid defeat by all means or at least get a respectable draw. However, according to coach Ibrahim Musa Pillars, will not sit back and defend, but will push for a win against Kotoko.

“We are preparing massively to come to Ghana and beat them because my team is doing well and I trust them,” Musa told Kumasi FM in Ghana.

“I will come to Ghana and play good football to qualify.

“We conceded two set-pieces goals-against Kotoko and we have worked on them before coming to Ghana.”

Pillars are making a sixth appearance in the Champions League and have only failed to make it past the preliminary stage once in 2014.

Aside from shooting themselves with the non-completion of registration formalities for four of their first-team players, there are no fresh injury worries for Pillars going into the tie.

