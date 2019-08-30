Kalu Ikeagwu’s startling revelation: ‘I grew up not believing in God’

…Recounts mother’s fears after relocating home from the UK to chase his dream

By Benjamin Njoku

British-trained Nigerian actor, Kalu Ikeagwu recently went down memory lane, recalling some of the horrible events and turning points of his life, including not believing in God while he was growing up as a child.

The handsome actor made this startling revelation, while in a chat with WG. He recalled that until he gave his life to Christ at the age of 9, he had nothing to do with God.

“I gave my life to Christ when I was 9 years. Before then, I was an atheist. I grew up not believing in God and when I came to know Him, it was a completely new world for me,” the actor confessed.

Ikeagwu, who debuted in Nollywood after starring in Emem Isong’s movie, “For Real” in 2004, added that he has not looked back since he became born again several years ago.

The actor also, narrated the circumstances that led to his moving back home, saying he was not afraid of the unknown, while leaving the United Kingdom for Nigeria.

According to him, his mother and the people around him were not comfortable with his decision. “My mother entertained fear of the unknown. They were asking me what I was going home to do: You are leaving your lucrative job for Nigeria. I told them I don’t know why, but this is what is in my mind to do. While I was in the country, I did a couple of movies, and I resolved within myself that I would go back to London, even though I had no money on me. My mother was telling me to return to London, where there is security and reunite with my siblings. But for some reasons, I was never afraid of the unknown because I knew I would see the light at the end of the tunnel,” the actor recounted.

The Enugu State-born actor attributed his saddest moment to lack of proper structure for the movie industry to thrive. 10 years after, D’banj still electrifies at the Koko concert in London

Ikeagwu is one of the finest actors in the Nigerian movie industry. His first movie, “For Real,” gave him his break in the industry. A movie which on completion, Kalu exclaimed that if a danfo (Lagos metro bus) were to hit him, he would die with a blissful smile on his face. He has gone on to feature in many other movies, including “30 Days”, “The Wrong Woman”, “Distance Between”, “Between Two Worlds”, and the Irish film production “Rapt In Éire”. Popular TV series include AIT’s “Domino” and 168 and MNET’s classic “Doctors’ Quarters.”

