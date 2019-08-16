KAB Olowu Nigeria’s pioneering Olympian dies

Nigeria’s pioneer Olympic athlete, Karim Ayinla Babalola Olowu OON has passed. He was aged 95 years.

His daughter Mosunmola Oridota confirmed to the athletics family last night that Olowu died at his residence and has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

“With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I wish to announce the transition to glory of my Father Alhaji Karim Ayinla Babalola Olowu, OON. (Aged 95 years).”

He is the last of surviving pioneering athletes, others like A.K Amu and Smart Akraka have since passed on.

Olowu, a long jumper and sprinter represented Nigeria in the 1952 Summer Olympics and in the 1956 Summer Olympics. He was also one of the athletes that featured in the1950 British Empire Games (now the Commonwealth Games) in Auckland, New Zealand. He won two silver medals at the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games held in Canada, in the long jump and the 4×110 yards relay. At the 1992 Barcelona Olympics he became the first Nigerian Olympic torchbearer.

