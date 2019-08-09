“Bobrisky”

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised a N30 million reward for anybody who would provide any useful information that will lead to the arrest of “Bobrisky.”

“Bobrisky” is the notorious criminal in Gokana Local Government Area that was among the suspects who killed a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis.

Governor Wike made the promise on Thursday when he handed over 40 Patrol Vans fitted with Communication Gadgets to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), See 4 Eye, Police Anti-Kidnapping, Police Anti-Cultism, Federal Road Safety Corps and Eagle Crime at the Government House Port Harcourt.

According to him, “Rivers State Government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development.

“We are one State that has suffered neglect from the Federal Government in terms of support to fight insecurity. They have refused to pay back funds that we used in constructing Federal projects. But that will not stop us from intervening when the need arises”, he said.

He warned those perpetrating crimes to desist.

“Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and Police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate,” he said.

Reacting, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura said the security agencies would use the new security vans to tackle criminals across the state.

Vanguard