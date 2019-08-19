Just in: SSANU, NASU begin five-days warning strike

strike

By Anthony Ogbonna

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, and those of the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, have begun a warning strike to press home their demands from the federal government.

The unions, Monday, began the warning strike after a 14-day ultimatum they had given the Federal Government.

The unions are demanding total commitment by the federal government in resolving their needs which include renegotiation of 2009 Agreements and payment of earned allowances to their members.

The unions directed their members to begin the warning strike on Monday. They gave the directive to their members in a letter dated August 16 and jointly signed by the duo of the National President of SSANU, Mr. Samson Ugwoke and General Secretary of NASU, Mr. Peters Adeyemi.

According to the statement, the unions said, “You are hereby directed to embark on a five (5) day strike effective from Monday, 19th to Friday, 23rd August 2019.

“Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No form of concession or internal arrangement should be made with management while all members must be directed to stay away from their duty posts,” the committee directed members.

The statement further reads thus:

DIRECTIVE ON FIVE DAY NATIONAL STRIKE

Following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the Government and

its failure to show firm commitment towards resolving the following issues:

1. Payment of Earned Allowances

2. University Staff Schools matter

3. Renegotiation of 2009 Agreements; you are hereby directed to embark on a

five (5) day strike effective from Monday, 19th to Friday, 23rd August 2019.

Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No

form of Concession or internal arrangement should be made with

Managements while ALL members must be directed to stay away from their

duty posts.

Kindly recall the decision of the National Executive Councils of the two unions

to the effect that Branches that default in compliance should be sanctioned.

The National leadership shall not hesitate in this regard.

You are hereby directed to fully mobilise your members and ensure full

compliance.

Yours in the struggle.

Comrade Peters A. Adeyemi, JP Comrade Samson C. Ugwoke

General Secretary (NASU) National President (SSANU)

