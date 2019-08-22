Just in: Sokoto lawmaker kidnapped

Aminu Magaji Bodai, member representing Denge/Shuni State Constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, has been kidnapped by hoodlums. He was abducted around 1: 15am.
His relation confirmed the story to Punch. The source said, “I can confirm to you that my brother was kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified persons.
“His whereabouts is unknown yet and his abductors are yet to contact his family members.”
Details later: