Breaking News
Translate

Just in: Sokoto lawmaker kidnapped

On 2:33 pmIn News, Politicsby

Aminu Magaji Bodai, member representing Denge/Shuni State Constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, has been kidnapped by hoodlums. He was abducted around 1: 15am.

His relation confirmed the story to Punch. The source said, “I can confirm to you that my brother was kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Just in: Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting in Aso Rock(Opens in a new browser tab)

“His whereabouts is unknown yet and his abductors are yet to contact his family members.”

Details later:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.