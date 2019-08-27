Just in: Nigerian appointed surgeon-in-chief in US hospital

By Nwafor Sunday

Oluyinka Olutoye, a Nigerian medical doctor, who graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, has been appointed surgeon-in-chief at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ohio, United States.

The hospital is said to be among the top 10 hospitals in the whole world. Reacting, Dr Richard Brilli, managing director and chief medical officer at the hospital, expressed joy at the appointment of Olutoye, noting that his (Oluyinka Olutoye) experience will will further advance surgical operations in the hospital.

His words, “We are tremendously delighted to welcome Dr. Olutoye to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to further elevate the visibility and reputation of one of the best overall children’s surgical programs in the country that, through its clinical care and research, is forging the future of children’s surgery.

“Having a world-renowned fetal and pediatric surgeon join our leadership team will further advance Nationwide Children’s commitment to establishing a preeminent fetal surgery program”.

Dr Olutoye while reacting expressed joy, noting that joining the hospital would be an opportunity to help children across the world.

His word, “Nationwide Children’s Hospital is respected nationally for building outstanding integrated research and clinical programs, its seminal work in healthcare quality and patient safety, and as a leader in improving pediatric health outcomes,” he said.

“This is a very opportune time to be joining the organization as we build upon the already impressive success of our surgical services to help children around the country and increasingly around the world. I look forward to the privilege of leading and collaborating with this team in the next phase of our journey.”

Vanguard