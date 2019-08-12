Jibunoh pulls Chimamanda Adichie to plant tree in Asaba

Chimamanda Adichie

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—CONQUEROR of Sahara Desert, Dr. Newton Jibunoh, recently invited one of Nigeria’s scholarly minds, Chimamanda Adichie, to Asaba, Delta State, to plant a tree at the famous Nelson Mandela Gardens of 95 Trees, a world class resort in the state capital, to celebrate the late freedom fighter and former President of South Africa, Mr. Nelson Mandela.

To say that Adichie was happy is putting it mildly. The gifted Half of A Yellow Sun author was over the moon at the famous gardens and the opportunity of reconnecting with Asaba, which holds a doting memory for her as a Biafran.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard