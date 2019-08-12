Jega is welcome to the party he once deregistered, says Balarabe Musa

Ben Agande, Kaduna

The former governor of Kaduna state, and chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa has said that the party welcomes the former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega into the party that the commissioner once deregistered under Jega’s leadership.

Speaking with journalists who paid him Sallah homage, Balarabe Musa, however, cautioned members of the party about the entrance of Jega into the PRP.

“We have to exercise care and caution because who is Prof. Attahiru Jega? Prof.Jega was the INEC chairman, and under his chairmanship, PRP was deregistered. It became a big struggle for us.

“We approached the Court, and the Court restated the party. But we had to sue the INEC chairman for contempt of court because when the court gave the judgement that our party should be restated, he refused to give us the recognition.”

Also read:

“The same person is coming to the party he once deregistered. He is welcome because we cannot reject him and since our party is public property and open to everyone, he is welcome” Balarabe Musa said.

It will be recalled that Jega’s membership of the PRP was announced a fortnight ago.

He is also to chair the party’s committee on repositioning in order to strengthen the party ahead of the future general election.

Vanguard