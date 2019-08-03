Jaruma pays Toyin Lawani N2 million for a lunch date

By Ayo Onikoyi

Self-acclaimed highest paid sex therapy in Nigeria, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaaruma of Jaaruma Empire has taken up the challenge thrown by serial beauty and fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani that anyone seeking to have a date with her must first pay her N2 milloion naira by paying the N2 million into her account.

Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire made the revelation through her Instagram handle, adding that Jaaruma seems to have the knack of oppressing her with money.

“Which kind of friendship is this o @ Jaruma_empire will just be bullying me with money. Imagine no respect, she just paid N2 million into my account now and said she wants to have lunch with me, that, I should meet her in her house in Dubai. The very first time she came to my empire she was so impressed with all my work and what I was running there. She gave my staff N1 million just for supporting me and how welcoming they were,” she had disclosed.

Toyin Lawani had shaken the social media by announcing that she was officially single and available for dating. While the announcement was generating an uproar of comments and an upsurge of Dms to private-chat her, the mother of two dropped her precondition for the date which Jaaruma had fulfilled.

“That I said I was officially single doesn’t mean I’m officially stupid, my taste is extremely high. You must pay two million naira to my account before I go on a date with you. Date means eat and talk not to raise legs up. Take note, no social media love, must be God fearing, must love kids, must be good in bed, must know how to use your tongue and strictly no pictures, must not be lazy, I love hardworking people, it’s a turn on for me. Must have a good sense of humor and must know how to dress good,” she revealed.

Vanguard